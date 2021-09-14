Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

UNFI stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

