Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $638,857.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,303. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

