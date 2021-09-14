LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 240,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

