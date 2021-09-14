Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

LCID stock traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 20.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,778,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817,865. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.60 and a 52 week high of 64.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

