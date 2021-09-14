Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
LCID stock traded up 0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 20.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,778,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817,865. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.60 and a 52 week high of 64.86.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
