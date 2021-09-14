Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

