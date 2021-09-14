Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

