Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Michelle Sun Choe Sells 21,223 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.65.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.