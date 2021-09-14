Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $446.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of lululemon have risen year to date, the stock may come under pressure in the near term owing to industry-wide supply-chain challenges. The company’s supply-chain has been impacted by the pandemic-led factory closures, congestion at ports and reduced airfreight capacity, which impacted gross margin to some extent in second-quarter fiscal 2021 and are likely to continue persist in the quarters ahead. It also witnessed a slowdown in e-commerce growth rate in the fiscal second quarter from the pandemic-led momentum in the year-ago quarter. It is also facing SG&A deleverage on a two-year basis, which are likely to continue in the fiscal third quarter. However, the company’s robust surprise trend continued in the fiscal second quarter on robust response for its products, store productivity and continued digital momentum.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

