Macquarie Upgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

