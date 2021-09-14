MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and $427,389.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00123102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00174413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,948.45 or 0.99668803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.83 or 0.07161834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.24 or 0.00900787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

