Margaret L. Jenkins Sells 3,500 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CTRN stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Citi Trends by 4.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

