Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $18.20 on Friday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.