Matthew Fahey Purchases 100,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) insider Matthew Fahey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Vonex

Vonex Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia and the United States. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It offers mobile, internet, traditional fixed lines, and hosted PBX and VoIP services for the small to medium enterprise customers under the Vonex brand, as well as sells hardware.

