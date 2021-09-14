Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. CIBC increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,352. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. Research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

