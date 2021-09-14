MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.