MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $231.79. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

