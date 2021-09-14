MCF Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 891,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. The company has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

