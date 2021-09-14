MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $135,801,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.22. 111,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $402.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

