MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.32

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 49218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

LABS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$85.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,560.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

