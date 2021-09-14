Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $185.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,476 shares of company stock worth $47,596,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

