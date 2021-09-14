Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

