Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $63,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.