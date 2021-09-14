Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

