Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 406,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

WSO opened at $280.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.68 and a 200 day moving average of $278.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

