Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Knopper sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $334,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,806.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

