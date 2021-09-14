MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,722.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,562.96. The company has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,052.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

