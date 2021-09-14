Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,091 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $422.06. 992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.