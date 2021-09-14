Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank cut Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

