Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.51. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 4,557 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

