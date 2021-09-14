Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.59. Merus has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

