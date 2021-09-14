Metronome Hits Market Cap of $50.47 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Metronome has a total market cap of $50.47 million and $92,741.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00009249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00122206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00173204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,129.28 or 1.00082842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.93 or 0.07276093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.41 or 0.00885763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,387,370 coins and its circulating supply is 12,100,996 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

