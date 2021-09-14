M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M&G from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

