Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 793 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 283.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.