Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 784,141 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 135,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

