Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.98 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,403 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

