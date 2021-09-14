Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,798 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.