Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $322.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

