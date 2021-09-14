Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 14,734 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

