Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 70,387 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,387 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,910,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,616,000 after purchasing an additional 268,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 870,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,631,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. 191,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,722. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.