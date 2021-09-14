Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,793 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

