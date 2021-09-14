Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Takes $1.61 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. The company had a trading volume of 700,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $185.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

