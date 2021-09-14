MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 526,589 shares.The stock last traded at $5.93 and had previously closed at $6.28.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 580,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.