Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minim in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Minim alerts:

MINM stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.08%.

In other Minim news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 286,198 shares of company stock valued at $707,641 over the last three months. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.