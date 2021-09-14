Mirrored Netflix Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,378.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $105,378.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $602.71 or 0.01286667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00123442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00172488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.58 or 0.99996030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.97 or 0.07059781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.86 or 0.00930471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002871 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,735 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

