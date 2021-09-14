Misonix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,334% compared to the typical volume of 196 put options.

MSON traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Misonix has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Get Misonix alerts:

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Misonix by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Misonix by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Misonix during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.