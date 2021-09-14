Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 664 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.13. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,804. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $304.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.