Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.51 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.22 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

