Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $449.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

