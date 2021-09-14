Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

