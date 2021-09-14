Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 550 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.56. The stock had a trading volume of 207,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.55. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.18.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.